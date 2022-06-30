Amazon Prime Extends Benefits For Assam Consumers

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 29: Amazon Prime membership today boasts of being a one-stop destination for friends and families to relax and elevate their daily experiences — from shopping, and listening to music to watching favorite movies, reading, and gaming to many more. Keeping this in mind, Amazon Prime has extended its benefits and offers for its consumers in Assam further.

Akshay Sahi, director, Prime Delivery & Returns Experience – Amazon India, mentioned, “Prime membership has always been about adding convenience and providing value to our members across everyday touchpoints in their lives. We have continued to make delivery faster, added blockbuster video, music, and digital content, and made shopping with Prime more valuable and rewarding. We will continue innovating on behalf of our members, and this has helped us build Prime into the largest and most loved membership program in India.”

With the extended offers, people in Assam can now access unlimited free fast delivery of products, get unlimited access to award-winning movies & TV shows, enjoy ad-free music in multiple languages, choose from a free rotating selection of over 1000 books, and get access to free in-game content, and much more.

It is to be mentioned here that, Amazon in Assam, has 2 fulfillment centers, with more than 3.5 lakh cubic feet of storage space, 1 sort center with close to 50000 square feet of sortation area, over 30 Amazon-owned and delivery service partner stations, and over 6000 sellers from Assam itself, etc.