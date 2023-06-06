American Tourister launches ‘Born to Cross Boundaries’ campaign

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 5:

American tourister, the renowned international luggage brand with a rich history of 90 years, continues to dominate the market with its vibrant and trendy backpacks and suitcases. Known for its resilient and efficient products, the brand has always aimed to make traveling fun and adventurous. For the past seven years, American Tourister has formed a strong partnership with Virat Kohli, the ace cricketer, who serves as its brand ambassador. Together, they have delivered striking and offbeat campaigns that resonate with the audience.

The latest campaign, titled “Born To Cross Boundaries,” challenges individuals to embrace their unexplored side and go beyond their comfort zones. The campaign encourages travelers to surpass their inhibitions and explore new horizons, highlighting American Tourister’s commitment to celebrating the spirit of true adventurers. The TV commercial for the campaign beautifully captures the essence of the brand, showcasing colossal mountains, oceans, and diverse cultures that evoke a sense of adventure.

Jai Krishnan, CEO of Samsonite India, expressed his thoughts on the campaign, stating, “American Tourister is a truly global, international, and inspirational brand. It goes beyond the mere recognition of the need for travel-friendly luggage. It inspires individuals to seek out unique experiences rather than conventional sight-seeing activities. This campaign perfectly captures that facet of American Tourister, a brand designed to honor the spirit of pushing our boundaries and overcoming fear.”

Raj Kamble, chief creative officer of Famous Innovations, shared his excitement about the impactful campaign, saying, “The ‘Born to Cross the Boundaries’ campaign celebrates the emerging culture of going beyond the tried and tested, pushing limits, and experiencing new things. It’s a call to action to step out of your comfort zone. We’re thrilled to have worked with Virat Kohli and American Tourister to create such an impactful campaign.”