Royal Stag launches new ‘Live it Large’ campaign

GUWAHATI, June 6: Seagram’s Royal Stag, a renowned brand that epitomizes the spirit of dreaming, achieving, and living life to the fullest, has embarked on a transformative journey with the launch of their new campaign, “Live It Large.” This significant milestone marks a shift towards capturing the essence and attitude of today’s generation, known as Generation Large, who are reshaping the paths to success. Leading Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, celebrated for both his acting prowess and immense popularity, headlines the impactful campaign, which embodies the brand’s evolved philosophy of “It’s Our Life. We Live It Large.” The campaign also features global cricketing stars Suryakumar Yadav and AB De Villiers.

Kartik Mohindra, CMO of Pernod Ricard India, commented on the campaign launch, stating, “Royal Stag has always been an iconic brand with a youthful spirit that inspires us to live life to the fullest. Our latest campaign captures the spirit of today’s generation—fearless, self-assured, and eager to maximize life experiences. This unveiling introduces a distinctive and youthful visual identity that is fresh, energetic, and, most importantly, embodies the ethos of Generation Large. It will further propel the brand’s transformative journey, transcending from being a category leader to a cultural icon, reinforcing what we stand for at Pernod Ricard: being ‘Bigger. Bolder. Better.’ This campaign truly has it all to propel the brand into new horizons and conquer new frontiers.”

The brand ambassador, superstar Ranveer Singh, expressed his resonance with Royal Stag’s new “Live It Large” philosophy, stating, “I wholeheartedly resonate with Royal Stag’s new ‘Live It Large’ philosophy. It aligns with my own way of life, which is all about embracing each moment and giving it my all. It’s incredible to witness how an iconic brand like Royal Stag is evolving with the times to establish a deeper connection with its audience. The campaign film exudes youthfulness and energy, truly reflecting my way of life.”

Seagram’s Royal Stag’s “Live It Large” campaign aims to inspire and empower Generation Large, inviting them to seize every opportunity and live life on their own terms, making it a truly unforgettable journey.