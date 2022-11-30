Amway India Forays Into Skin Nutrition Segment With New Skin Nutrition Line

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 29: Amway India, one of the country’s leading FMCG direct selling companies, announced the repositioning of its premium skincare brand – Artistry by foraying into skin nutrition with new Artistry Skin Nutrition™ line in India

The company introduced an anti-aging range of renewing and firming solution sets in the first phase of the launch. The new range goes beyond skincare to deliver skin nutrition fusing the power of science and nature. These products are enriched with plant-based botanicals from Nutrilite farms and are a paraben-free, vegan skincare line powered by cutting-edge skin science and better manufacturing processes to ensure they are pure, safe, and effective.

Talking about the repositioning of the brand and the new launch, Ajay Khanna, CMO, Amway India said, “The health-conscious consumers of today are increasingly looking for products that are enhanced with nutrients. Leveraging our expertise in nutrition with Nutrilite, a brand backed by a rich legacy of over 80 years on the plant-based approach to supplementation, it was a natural progression for us to present this skincare range derived from the best of science and best of nature with the powerful botanicals from our Nutrilite farms revealing visibly healthy beauty. We are delighted to introduce the first phase of the Artistry Skin Nutrition™ line, which includes an anti-aging range of seven products, that has a blend of Nutrilite and Artistry skin science expertise. Further, the anti-aging market in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.84% in the next five years, which indicates immense potential for this segment.”

He further added, “Past few years have witnessed heightened awareness around holistic health that has given rise to an inherent need for visibly healthy skin. With more than 80 percent of Indian consumers preferring beauty products with a combination of chemical-free, vegan, and plant-based claims, there is a huge potential market for quality healthy beauty products in India. With our rich expertise in nutrition, we are confident that this new range of products will address the unmet skincare needs of our discerning consumers.”

Amway India will be supporting the launch of the Artistry Skin Nutrition™ line with educational sessions for the Amway Direct Selling Partners, alongside a PR and social media campaign focused on creating awareness of the category among the health-conscious consumers in the beauty space.