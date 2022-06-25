AU Small Finance Bank Launches Customisable Credit Card

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 24: AU Small Finance Bank launched an innovative credit card product that brings a revolutionary change to the credit card landscape on Friday. The AU Bank LIT (Live-It-Today) Credit Card, offers a unique value proposition to cardholders – to choose the features they want and for the period they want. With the LIT Credit Card, the bank has put the power to choose features in the hands of the customers – all categories in one card. Further, they also get the freedom to switch on or off these features as per their changing lifestyle requirements.

Further, the LIT credit card provides a higher degree of engagement to customers, through the AU0101 app as they can track their savings, and earnings daily to maximise their benefits. Most importantly, the card hosts multiple benefits, and customers can activate any feature on the go in real-time for a small convenience fee. LIT provides the cardholder a complete control of its offers and fee that they pay for those offers in a clear, transparent manner and saves the cardholder’s multitudes of annual/renewal fees for benefits they don’t use. Cardholders can also avail the best of both cashbacks and reward points, using the features that are offered.

“At AU Bank, we have always believed in challenging the status quo by leveraging technology and innovation to bring the change that the banking industry needs. Last year, we became the first Small Finance Bank to start a Credit Card portfolio to empower our customers. Soon, we observed that the digitally-savvy and GenZ consumers needed more control over the products they use. This led to the evolution of the customisable LIT Credit Card which brings the features of many credit cards into a single card. We will continue to launch many such innovative products and remain true to our mission of being the change agent through our mission, Badlaav Humse Hai,” said Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank.