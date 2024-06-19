Birla Opus’ Interactive Expo debuts in Guwahati

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, June 18: The Aditya Birla Group’s foray into the paint industry, marked by the launch of ‘Birla Opus’ in February 2024, has set its sights on Guwahati as the next stop in its nationwide expo series. Following a string of successful events across key markets, the brand aims to solidify its presence in the paint sector by reaching over 180 locations throughout India.

Birla Opus, which offers an extensive catalog of over 145 products and 1,200 SKUs—including water-based paints, enamels, wood finishes, and wallpapers with more than 2,300 tintable color options—seeks to become a major player in the industry. The Guwahati expo, held on June 17, 2024, is part of the brand’s strategic initiative to engage directly with the trade fraternity.

Rakshit Hargave, CEO of Birla Opus, emphasized the importance of these expos in the company’s outreach strategy. “We are committed to reaching every corner of Bharat through expos at over 175+ locations. These events are pivotal in building deep, long-lasting relationships with our trade partners. We welcome dealers, painters, contractors, architects, and interior designers to come and experience the full range of products from Birla Opus Paints,” he stated.

- Advertisement -