28 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
type here...

Birla Opus’ Interactive Expo debuts in Guwahati

Local Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

 

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, June 18: The Aditya Birla Group’s foray into the paint industry, marked by the launch of ‘Birla Opus’ in February 2024, has set its sights on Guwahati as the next stop in its nationwide expo series. Following a string of successful events across key markets, the brand aims to solidify its presence in the paint sector by reaching over 180 locations throughout India.

Birla Opus, which offers an extensive catalog of over 145 products and 1,200 SKUs—including water-based paints, enamels, wood finishes, and wallpapers with more than 2,300 tintable color options—seeks to become a major player in the industry. The Guwahati expo, held on June 17, 2024, is part of the brand’s strategic initiative to engage directly with the trade fraternity.

Rakshit Hargave, CEO of Birla Opus, emphasized the importance of these expos in the company’s outreach strategy. “We are committed to reaching every corner of Bharat through expos at over 175+ locations. These events are pivotal in building deep, long-lasting relationships with our trade partners. We welcome dealers, painters, contractors, architects, and interior designers to come and experience the full range of products from Birla Opus Paints,” he stated.

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles
10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

It’s great to go out knowing I’m not going to cop...

The Hills Times -
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides 10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024 Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance 10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles