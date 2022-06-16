Britannia Launches New Coffee-Flavoured Cracker – Biscafe

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 15: Britannia launched the all-new Biscafe, a coffee-flavoured cracker recently. Infused with the flavour of rich coffee and sprinkled with sugar, the launch is also accompanied by a campaign with a ‘leaked video’ of Karan Johar.

Commenting on the launch of Biscafe, Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Britannia Industries said, “Britannia has consistently worked to provide the most delicious and satiating snacking alternatives to over a billion Indians. Keen listening in on social media food conversations pointed to an opportunity area. Coffee didn’t have the perfect accompaniment, and that was the inspiration for Biscafe. We developed Biscafe as the first ‘Made in India’ coffee cracker to serve as a snack accompaniment to a hot cup of coffee, thereby elevating the coffee experience.”

Speaking on the launch of the digital campaign, Aayush Vyas, vice-president, Integrated Solutions at Schbang Digital Solutions said, “Coffee completes our daily lives – our morning breakfast, our dates, our business meetings – but who completes coffee? That’s where Britannia Biscafe comes in. For this unique product – we had to weave an equally unique narrative that personified coffee and its feelings! When you think about coffee there is only one person who comes to our mind – Karan Johar! And that’s exactly how everything came to fit in so seamlessly, and we found our Coffee Ka Better Half – BisCafe!”

Talking about the new TVC, Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas said, “This was an opportunity to do something very different in the biscuit category since Biscafe is also a first-of-its-kind in the category. To bring out the product attributes interestingly, we came up with the idea of creating a holistic communication approach starting with using Karan Johar because of his strong association with coffee and a visual device of dominos to add some freshness. For Britannia, a brand that has dominated tea and biscuit time, this will create a new consumption occasion, with coffee!”