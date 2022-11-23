Dabur enters ‘Premium Black Tea Market’

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Nov 22: Dabur India Ltd announced its entry into the ‘Premium Black Tea Market’ with the launch of Dabur Vedic Tea on Tuesday. Packed with the goodness of over 30 Ayurvedic herbs, Dabur Vedic Tea provides various health benefits and helps boost immunity.

Announcing the launch, Dabur India Ltd, business head-East, Subhodeep Roy, said, “After the successful launch of Dabur Vedic Suraksha Tea in a tea bag format last year, we are now excited to launch our latest product Dabur Vedic Tea- Packaged Black Tea, for tea lovers across the country. Unlike regular tea, it is a special blend of premium tea leaves from Assam, Nilgiri, and Darjeeling, combined with the goodness of more than 30 Ayurvedic herbs. It will give you a cup of tea that is irresistible in taste, aroma, and colour.”

“We have launched the most critical ingredient of every Indian’s household kitchen: Dabur Vedic Tea, made from a curated blend of premium tea leaves. We profoundly look at ‘digital smoke signals’ and take direction in areas where we can delight consumers with ‘unmet, unarticulated’ demand and craft our proposition accordingly. It’s a sheer delight to launch this product and I believe the Vedic Tea will be immensely loved by the consumers,” added Prashant Agarwal, marketing head – Health Supplements, Dabur India Ltd said.