HDFC Bank launches customised relationship program

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 5: HDFC Bank envisions being the ideal financial partner to enable better rural lives. For the same, the Bank has planned to expand its presence in the semi-urban and rural locations (SURU) of the country. As a part of this strong push, it intends to add more branches and launch customised products for this market segment. The Bank proposes to add more than 675 branches in the current financial year in these locations to take the total number to close to 5000.

Further, the Bank has launched an industry-first, customised program called ‘Vishesh’, for the SURU areas. Under this program, the bank offers a blend of financial and wellness benefits and is tailored to provide a premium banking experience to customers in semi-urban and rural geographies.

On the occasion, Arvind Vohra, Group Head-Retail Branch Banking, said, “As a bank, we believe Bharat is critical for tomorrow’s India and improving rural lives is key to India becoming a $5 trillion economy. Our unique customer engagement model and differentiated propositions for customers in semi-urban and rural geographies position the bank to play the role of an ideal partner to enrich rural lives.”

Apart from launching new products/services, the Bank has a unique customer engagement model, felicitating rural seniors such as sarpanches, teachers, and key officials as they play a key role in the growth and progress of villages. The bank is a strong supporter of ‘The One District One Product’ scheme launched by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries which targets turning each district in India into an export hub and thus takes a step towards realizing the vision of an ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’.

