Hyundai Extends Support To Flood-Affected Customers In Assam, Tripura

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 25: Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., announced the Hyundai Relief Task Force to support flood-affected customers in Assam & Tripura on Friday.

Commenting on the initiative, Tarun Garg, director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said, “As India’s First Smart Mobility Solutions Provider, the safety of fellow citizens is paramount to us. It is a key aspect of our company’s corporate philosophy and we are determined to provide as much support as possible for those in need throughout the current flooding crisis in parts of North-eastern India. Inspired by Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ we are cognizant of the value mobility holds during such distressing situations and we are committed to extending the best possible assistance for our customers’ ‘Peace of Mind’. We request our customers to take basic precautions on the go and call our experts immediately in case of any emergency or vehicle breakdown.”

To ensure seamless mobility in these challenging times, Hyundai Motor India has deployed a dedicated Emergency Roadside Assistance Service Team to support customers. Additionally, HMIL is also offering a 50% discount on the depreciation amount of insurance claims for flood-affected vehicles.