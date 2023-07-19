IDBI Bank launches Amrit Mahotsav FD

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 18: IDBI Bank, one of the leading banks in India, has unveiled a new fixed deposit (FD) offering as part of its Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The bank aims to provide customers with attractive interest rates on their investments through two distinct FD options.

The first option, known as the ‘Amrit Mahotsav FD for 375 days’, offers a lucrative interest rate of 7.60 percent per annum. This promotional rate is applicable until August 15, 2023, making it an appealing opportunity for customers seeking short-term investment avenues.

In addition, IDBI Bank is also providing customers with an existing FD option, the ‘Amrit Mahotsav FD for 444 days’. This option presents two choices: callable and non-callable. Under the callable option, customers can avail themselves of a peak interest rate of 7.65 percent per annum. Alternatively, the non-callable option offers an even higher interest rate of 7.75 percent per annum.

These attractive interest rates aim to reward IDBI Bank’s valued customers and provide them with an opportunity to maximise their returns on fixed deposits.