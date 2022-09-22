MADAME Opens Its Exclusive Store In Guwahati

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 21: MADAME, has opened its exclusive brand outlet at City Center Mall, Guwahati. With this latest addition to the list of its exclusive brand outlets, MADAME is now ready to welcome its customers who want to come out and shop as the world returns to normal after the pandemic.

“Opening of MADAME at Guwahati is like a feather on the cap. We are excited about our continuously growing presence in the country, especially the north-east India. I believe this is the reflection of how much love and affection the customers have shown to our brand,” said Akhil Jain, executive director of Jain Amar Group, the parent company of MADAME.

The brand also signed up Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria as its celebrity face and promoted the latest Spring/Summer’22 and Autumn/Winter’22 collections. The company, which debuted in 1993 and opened its first store in 2002, now boasts over 150 unique locations across the country. Further, in the ‘Images North India Retails Awards’ in 2018, the brand was named “Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Fashion and Lifestyle”.