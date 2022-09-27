Manipur’s popular restaurant franchisee OK Chicken launched in Guwahati

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 26: Manipur’s one of the most popular restro cum dining franchisee ‘OK Chicken’ was officially launched in Guwahati on Monday. Located at Ulubari, GS Road, Guwahati, the restaurant was inaugurated by popular Assamese actor Jatin Bora.

The restaurant was established in 1963 by Ngangom Nongthon of Manipur along with his two friends. Commenting on the launch Actor Jatin Bora said, “North East has rich demand and popularity as it carries various ethnic dishes and Manipuri food has a specific niche in it amongst all the north-eastern people. I feel privileged to inaugurate this high-demand and highly popular rich chicken recipe brand in Guwahati today. One of the important facts of the restaurant brand is that it uses fresh products only, not frozen as generally used by some of the most popular chicken recipe brands. It will also help to promote ‘vocal for local’ initiatives that the Government has taken initially.”

On the occasion, the proprietor of OK Chicken, Guwahati NG Somnath commented, “We are very much delighted to be here to serve the same aroma and taste of the most popular OK Chicken recipe here in Guwahati too. We hope the people of the Guwahati city will support us to grow and serve the taste of the most recognised recipe of the north-east.”