Mother’s Recipe Launches New TVC Campaign For NE

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 24: The concept of ‘convenience food’ has been steadily gaining popularity in India. The busy lifestyles of the millennial workforce, a spike in gross family income, and the concept of nuclear families growing have contributed to the Indian ready-to-cook (RTC) food segment rising significantly in recent years. Mother’s Recipe – a Made in India, leading food brand well known for its authentic and traditional pickles is also focusing on its Ready to Cook category and has launched its first TVC for the north-eastern market, which will be aired across Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, and Meghalaya. The new TVC is a perfect depiction of how today’s working young couples are pressed on time and are dependent on restaurant food.

Commenting on the Ready to Cook (RTC) range, Sanjana Desai, executive director, Mother’s Recipe said, “Mother’s Recipe as a brand stands for bringing in the traditional taste of authentic recipes across all its product range. In today’s time, working population, millennials are constantly on the lookout for easy options, our Ready to Cook range not only cuts down the cumbersome process of preparing meals but offers quick, tasty, healthy, and convenient food cooked at home. Through this film, we aim to raise awareness about the entire RTC range, a perfectly crafted portfolio of products that offer the much-loved Indian taste in a convenient format.”