Myglamm Launches Popxo Suncare Range

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 24: MyGlamm launched the all-new POPxo suncare range with 6 sun care products to protect consumers from sun damage. The collection features products not only for the face but also for the body and hair products that make reapplication of sunscreen a lot easier. The dermatologically tested range has a product for every skin type and skin need, to provide ultimate protection from the sun and blue light from our devices, aligning with the campaign promise.

The innovative products in the POPxo Suncare range are effective, non-sticky, and do not leave a white cast. They have been formulated with high-quality ingredients like titanium, venuceane, kakadu plum, and zinc oxide, providing broad-spectrum protection with at least SPF 30 PA+++.

“Sunscreen is one skincare product which one should never skip! Our launch campaign ‘Ek Do Teen, Apply POPxo Sunscreen’ is the exciting start of a movement to inspire and educate the young generation about the importance of sun care even from a young age. The idea is to make the daily application of sunscreen a fun habit, adopted by millions of users. We also want to impress upon our users the importance of wearing sunscreen every day – even when they are staying at home as blue light from our devices is as harmful to our skin as sun exposure.” says Priyanka Gill, co-founder, Good Glamm Group and founder CEO, POPxo.

Notably, the newly launched range includes innovative products like POPxo Selfie-Ready Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50, POPxo H2O Booster Sunscreen Gel SPF 30, POPxo Glow Goals Illuminating Sunscreen SPF 30, POPxo Sun Soother After Sun Lotion, POPxo Sun Glaze Ultra-light Body Oil SPF 30 and POPxo Beach Bum Ultra-Light Sunscreen Spray SPF 50. All the products are cruelty-free, alcohol-free, and paraben-free.