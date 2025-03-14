Widespread Outrage in Tripura’s Khowai District Over Shocking Puppy Killing

HT Digital

AGARTALA, Mar 14: Tripura’s Khowai district has been left stunned following widespread public uproar after a gruesome social media video emerged of a young man brutally killing a puppy.

The revolting clip has left people all around social media outraged, with netizens and animal rights activists denouncing the deed and demanding immediate legal action against the perpetrator.

The incident has drawn the ire of Tripura’s Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) Minister, Sudhangshu Das, who condemned the act vehemently. Lamenting the incident, he directed law enforcement officials to take swift action against the accused.

“This is not just cruelty to animals—it’s sheer evil. No living being deserves this brutality,” the minister posted on social media, emphasizing the point that there must be prompt intervention.

As a reaction to the atrocious act, two rescue groups for animals, Pawsome and K-Nine, took the initiative by registering formal complaints in some police stations. Their call on the authorities is with regard to speedy legal proceedings so that the offender can be brought to book for his offense.

Minister Das reasserted his strong opposition to the cruelty, stating, “I condemn this inhuman act strongly and have directed the Tripura Police to take stern action. Such cruelty cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.” His statement reflects the mood of growing numbers of citizens who are demanding justice for the innocent animal.

With the ongoing investigation, police are in a rush to name and arrest the suspect. The case has also sparked an international debate over animal rights and a call for tighter laws to end animal cruelty.