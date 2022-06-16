Over 85 Lakh Businesses Accept E-Payments Through Amazon Pay  

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 15: As part of Amazon India’s endeavour to digitally enable small & medium businesses (SMBs) Amazon Pay announced that it has empowered over 85 lakh offline small business owners and entrepreneurs with its digital payment infrastructure. Earlier, these merchants largely transacted in cash for business operations, now they accept payments from their customers using Amazon Pay’s QR Code. Furthermore, initiatives such as the Amazon Pay for Business App, voice notification feature, and easy availability of working capital loans, have enabled such micro-businesses, and merchants to experience a convenient digital journey.

Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO & VP, Amazon Pay India said, “SMBs form the backbone of India’s economic growth. We aim to empower offline merchants, provide them with opportunities to expand their businesses, and enhance their payment experience amongst multiple other touch-points that expedite their digital journey. This milestone is a testimony of the trust that India’s 85 lakh+ SMBs have in us and we are truly humbled. We will continue to remain focused in our efforts to bring forth holistic initiatives, transform the way India pays, and further catalyse the payment acceptance ecosystem for SMBs.”

Sharing some of the benefits of using Amazon Pay, Sai, owner of Sai Apollo Medical Store, Andhra Pradesh, commented, “Service becomes faster and we face fewer problems when Amazon Pay is used. The platform makes it so much easier to handle transactions. Since my competitors do not offer the option of digital payment, customers prefer to buy from me, which has greatly benefited my business.”

“With digital transaction services like Amazon Pay, the average retail store owner like me is finding it easy to keep customer accounts in check. Earlier, when cash was more prevalent, we often found it challenging to make the day’s finances reflect in our bank accounts – as several micro-transactions with loose change would muddle the amount at hand,” added Pawan, who runs a food joint in Barasat, West Bengal.