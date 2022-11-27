Purabi Dairy Celebrates National Milk Day

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Nov 26: Assam’s largest dairy cooperative, Purabi Dairy, celebrated National Milk Day to commemorate 101st birth anniversary of the ‘Father of the White Revolution in India’, Dr. Verghese Kurien also known as the ‘Milkman of India’, on Saturday.

The milk day, organised by West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited (WAMUL), popularly known as Purabi Dairy, acknowledged the work of Dr Verghese Kurien. The event provided a platform for exchange of ideas and sharing experiences for the people associated with dairy farming.

During the event, Satya Brata Bose, managing director at WAMUL highlighted the rising popularity of dairying as a source of income amongst the farmers of Assam. Over the years WAMUL has grown from strength to strength in ensuring a round a year remunerative market to its associated dairy farmers besides providing quality-based value-added products to its esteemed consumers.

“In the last several years we have seen an increase in milk production and procurement. Due to the efforts of the Government, NDDB and other allied agencies, dairy farmers are getting rich dividends. The milk value chain has seen a tremendous improvement as we all continue to thrive. Our rural economy has strengthened due to timely interventions and this has benefitted the farmers,” said Satya Brata Bose.