Quickobook launches surgery care assistance in Guwahati, Silchar

BusinessLocal Business
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 9: Quickobook has raised funds worth Rs 1 crore from NVCL (NEDFi Venture Capital Limited) for the expansion program to metro cities and also received appreciation from Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma on Wednesday at NEDFi House, Guwahati. With NVCL funds, the company has launched Surgery Care assistance where every assistance for surgery counting from pick and drop to admission and discharge, claim benefits, and also in case of financial assistance up to 5 lakhs can be availed within 48 hours. Quickobook has launched surgery care assistance for patients in the northeast and is now moving to metro cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and many more.

On the occasion, the founder of Quickobook Biswajit Paul said, “We have expanded Quickobook to the entire northeast, from booking doctor’s appointments, medicine delivery, booking lab tests we have all the necessary services and now we also have surgery care in Guwahati and Silchar. The Chief Minister of Assam has also appreciated the efforts in easing patient-doctor Communication, we are now onboarding hospitals from Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai into our surgery initiative.”

