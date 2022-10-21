realme Announces New Care Service System

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 20: realme launched the new realme care service system for seamless and simplified end-to-end customer support for its users. The launch marks the brand’s entry into its second growth phase with an added focus on customer experience beyond expectation. realme’s over 70 million users in India can now easily access customer services across both online and offline touch-points ranging from WhatsApp to social media and over 1000 service centers across the country.

Commenting on the announcement Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India; VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group said, “realme Care is a testimony of our commitment to serving the best to our customers and our focus to further build on our customer experience. Through this initiative, we are ensuring a complete service through digital technology with ‘service quality as the foundation and ‘consistency, convenience, and care as the core values. We are hopeful that realme’s service will become the customer experience benchmark in the technology industry.”

Powered by 4D upgrades of double centers, double lines, double guarantee, and a digital customer service platform, users can now enjoy an added experience with a more intelligent, convenient, efficient, and personalised service system. Further, as part of the after-sales services, realme in India operates through over 500 service centers with 47 exclusive service centers for smartphones, AIOT products, and laptops.