Samsung India launches ‘Future of Display Technology’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 9: Samsung unveiled the 2022 range of professional audio-visual products at the coveted InfoComm India 2022, India’s Professional AudioVisual (Pro AV) and Systems Integration Technology Exhibition, taking place in Mumbai from September 5-7. The Wall All-in-One comes in 110-inch and 146-inch sizes and is optimized for corporate office spaces. The most innovative feature of The Wall All-in-One is the convenient installation that features a pre-adjusted seam and a ‘Pre-Assembled Frame Kit’. This kit, which makes the whole process as simple as installing a consumer TV, includes the 16:9 display’s internalized deco bezel and an embedded media player S-box, also lowering the total cost of ownership. It also comes with high-quality in-built speakers.

- Advertisement -

“We are constantly working to meet the needs of diverse businesses while delivering unmatched experience and value to our partners. Offices, boardrooms, classrooms, entertainment, and much more have all been reimagined in the last few years using digital technologies and ever-evolving innovations. With our next-generation display technologies such as The Wall All-in-One and the Flip Pro, we are looking forward to offering a new benchmark in hardware, software, and professional services innovations,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.