Tata Motors launches New Tiago, Tiago EV, and Tigor in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 26: Tata Motors, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, on Wednesday launched the 2025 Tiago, Tiago EV, and Tigor at Kamakhya Motors, Kamakhya Gate.

- Advertisement -

The Tiago starts at ₹4.99 lakh, the Tiago EV at ₹7.99 lakh, and the Tigor at ₹5.99 lakh.

Customers can visit the company’s official website (cars.tatamotors.com) for more details and to register their interest.

Following its ‘Multi-Powertrain’ strategy, Tata Motors will introduce the 2025 Tiago and Tigor in petrol, CNG, and electric variants.

Both cars will be available in MT and AMT options.

- Advertisement -

The event was attended by Sujit Kumar Jha (Chief Manager, SBI RLI Maligaon), Ujjal Chakraborty (ASM, HDFC Bank), Prakash Choudhury (ASM, HDFC Bank), Neelakshi Choudhury (Section Manager, SBI Maligaon), Anjan Baruah, Amal Sharma (Regional Training Manager), Yogesh Malhotra (MD, Kamakhya Motors), and Prakhyat Baruah.