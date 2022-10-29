Translucia And Sunovatech Announce Initiatives To Build A Metaverse, Talent Ecosystem HT Bureau

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 28: Following their recent partnership announcement, Translucia, the metaverse developer subsidiary of T&B Media Global (Thailand), and Sunovatech India, an immersive and extended reality company, announced a series of initiatives to build metaverse and talent ecosystem.

Translucia has partnered globally to build a comprehensive ecosystem with metaverse elements to create a virtual world worth USD 3 billion. Sunovatech will act as a production hub to build 3D assets, environments, and modules for the Translucia metaverse.

- Advertisement -

The collaboration will also bring together major businesses and startups specialising in related metaverse technologies to contribute to building a comprehensive ecosystem. The engagement will involve businesses across verticals, including healthcare, education, art & culture, technology, and real estate.

Dr Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, founder and CEO of T&B Media Global and founder of Translucia said, “We have partnered with potential businesses across the globe in technology infrastructure development, creativity, interactive user experience, finance, and economics/tokenomics to build a USD 3 billion interconnected metaverse s and we believe India is a perfect destination to explore talent that would help to accelerate our project. Building a metaverse is a complex process and this partnership will enable the unification of experts from around all the related technologies on a single platform to make this vision a reality.”

Adding to the announcement, Rishi Ahuja, founder of Sunovatech said, “We are excited to enter this new phase of the collaboration where we will engage with the Indian ecosystem working on metaverse and other immersive technologies. At present, around 50-60 companies are working in this space in India. Our end goal is to work together with them to use the expertise of every one of these companies to make something that can compete on the global stage. Also, India is a house to a large talent pool for technology and with new-age technologies like metaverse, AR/VR, etc., playing a huge role in the future growth of countries, we also look forward to building a strong talent ecosystem as well under this partnership. Sunovatech will be a gateway for Translucia to enter India and engage with the growing ecosystem for the metaverse here.”