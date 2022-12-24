15 C
Vanilla Grain Bakery-Cafe Inaugurated In Guwahati

By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Dec 22: Vanilla Grain, a pure vegetarian bakery cum cafe was inaugurated at Rajgarh Road in Guwahati on Thursday. Owner and partner Hemant Kumar Marda and Banwarilal Maheshwari started this joint venture to cater to the segment looking for a pure vegetarian bakery cum cafe.

Speaking on the occasion, Marda said, “Vanilla Grain is spread over 2000 sq. ft. with a sitting capacity of over 40 people at a time. Keeping up with the theme from the state-of-the-art European look and style to give the best ambiance for our customers to chill out and vibe with the place.

Our focus is on building a long-term relationship with our esteemed customers and continuing to improvise on the quality side and services while enhancing our network and continuing to foray into a newer outlet in other areas as well.”

