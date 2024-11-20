Arunachal CM hosts US delegation in Tawang to strengthen cultural ties

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 20: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu warmly hosted a United States delegation comprising senior scholars from prominent American think tanks, led by renowned academic Prof. Walter Russell Mead, a press release said on Wednesday.

The visit aimed to foster cultural exchange and deepen mutual understanding between India and the United States.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Khandu stated, “Delighted to host the United States delegation, including senior scholars from prominent US think tanks led by Prof. Walter Russell Mead (@wrmead), during their visit to Tawang.”

The delegation explored various historical sites in Tawang, ventured near the Tibet border, and engaged with local citizens to gain a deeper understanding of the region’s cultural richness and heritage.

Their itinerary included visits to iconic landmarks, interactions with community members, and insights into Arunachal Pradesh’s vibrant traditions.

Expressing his delight over the visit, Chief Minister Khandu further said, “I’m confident they will carry back fond memories of Arunachal Pradesh and its vibrant traditions. Such interactions strengthen cultural ties and foster mutual understanding.”