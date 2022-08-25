Samsung launches Galaxy Z Flip4, Z Fold4 in India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 24: Samsung recently opened pre-booking for the latest Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones in India. Now, in its fourth generation, the Galaxy Z series offers the ultimate tools for both productivity and self-expression.

“Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the result of Samsung’s enduring smartphone innovation. Equipped with a flagship camera, the fastest processor, and a new design, Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the most powerful smartphone yet. Galaxy Z Flip 4’s compact clamshell design offers unique experiences, and its FlexCam enables shooting hands-free videos. With such unparalleled mobile experiences, our latest behavior-shifting Galaxy Z series will revolutionize how users interact with their smartphones,” said Raju Pullan, senior vice president, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a compact clamshell design and offers unique smartphone experiences with its FlexCam innovation. The Z Flip 4’s camera comes with Samsung’s flagship Nightography feature ensuring your photos and videos are crisper and more stable throughout the day or night. The Z Flip 4 has the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor and a 10% higher battery capacity at 3700 mAh. With Super Fast Charging, you can charge up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a flagship camera hosting a 50MP wide lens, 30X Space Zoom lens, and 3x optical zoom. Galaxy Z Fold 4 also gets Samsung’s flagship Nightography feature owing to a 23% brighter sensor. Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor that, among other things, improves the flagship camera’s output, producing stunning images during the day or at night.