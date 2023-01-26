Samsung Launches Galaxy A14 5G, A23 5G For Sale

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: Samsung’s latest 5G smartphones – Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G – went on sale at exciting prices across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online players. Galaxy A14 5G and A23 5G offer a complete package of the latest Galaxy innovations and 5G connectivity at an affordable price, making awesome technology accessible to everyone.

“As part of Samsung’s 5G-first strategy, Galaxy A14 5G and A23 5G will be the most distributed 5G smartphones in the country. We are also ensuring the same EMIs for our 4G and 5G smartphones to drive the adoption of 5G technology in India,” said Raju Pullan, senior vice president, Mobile Business, at Samsung India.

Galaxy A14 5G comes in a premium design and sports a large 6.6” HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate for real smooth scrolling. With a 6.6” FHD+ screen, Galaxy A23 5G comes with a best-in-segment 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and fluid screen transitions. It features a 50MP triple-lens camera set-up with depth and macro lenses for high-quality shots and a 13MP selfie camera. Galaxy A23 5G sports the ‘No Shake Cam’, a 50MP quad rear camera with OIS that captures images and videos without blurs. The ultra-wide, depth, and macro lenses allow users to shoot vivid and crisp photos and videos. Both smartphones come with long-lasting 5000mAh batteries.

Meanwhile, Galaxy A23 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, and Galaxy A14 5G is powered by Exynos 1330, 5nm, Octa-core processor for smooth performance and enhanced multitasking. Both smartphones come with up to 8GB RAM with the RAM Plus feature.