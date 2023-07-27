Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5

- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 26: Samsung Electronics has unveiled its fifth generation of Galaxy foldable smartphones – Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. These innovative devices feature industry-leading form factors, offering users sleek and compact designs, as well as powerful performance and countless customization options.

The new Flex Hinge enables the foldable experience on both devices, and they also come equipped with impressive camera capabilities, including FlexCam for creative photography from unique angles. Powered by the latest processor, Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the Galaxy Z series delivers strong performance and optimized battery life whether open or closed.

Samsung has prioritized durability with IPX8 support for water resistance, Armor Aluminum frames, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for enhanced damage protection in both Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 boasts a larger Flex Window, 3.78 times bigger than the previous generation, along with versatile camera features, enabling users to take high-quality selfies with the rear camera and hands-free photos from creative angles with FlexCam. The device also offers improved Nightography capabilities for better photos and videos in low light conditions and digital 10X zoom for clearer distance shots.

On the other hand, Galaxy Z Fold5 features an immersive large screen and long-lasting battery, making it the thinnest and lightest Fold in the Galaxy Z series. The smartphone is designed for enhanced productivity, offering features like Multi Window, App Continuity, Taskbar, drag and drop, and third-party app optimization. The S Pen has also been fine-tuned to deliver a superior writing experience on the Galaxy Z Fold5.

For gamers, the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy provides an immersive gaming experience on the largest Galaxy smartphone screen, enhancing graphics and using AI to enable dynamic gaming and multi-game functionality. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold5 features an advanced cooling system for marathon gaming sessions, ensuring less lag and consistent performance.

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation, stating that the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 offer experiences that users can’t find on any other device, revolutionizing the mobile industry with foldables. Both devices showcase durability, performance, and cutting-edge features, meeting the needs of customers through Samsung’s innovative technology.