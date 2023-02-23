TalentSprint announces 5th Edition of the Women Engineers (WE) Program

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 22: TalentSprint, a global ed-tech company, and market leader in offering transformational deep tech programs, has announced the fifth edition of its Women Engineers (WE) program. This year the program aims to identify, select, train, and nurture 200 first-year women engineering students across the country to become globally competitive software engineers. The program offers a 100% fee scholarship and Rs 1 lakh rewarding cash scholarship to every selected student.

The key objective of WE is to enable enterprising and aspiring women engineering students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds to prepare for high-growth tech careers. The program has a key focus on providing critical analytical skills, hands-on live projects, problem-solving skills, and dedicated mentorship by tech leaders which helps build skill sets essential for a successful tech career.

Google has supported the program since its inception in line with its commitment to engage, enable, and empower women across the technology spectrum through focused initiatives.

Commenting on the announcement of the fifth cohort, Shiv Venkataraman, VP/GM, Google, said, “Our support to Women Engineers (WE) program is aligned with Google’s ongoing efforts to support our local communities and build representative and inclusive talent pools. We are pleased to continue supporting TalentSprint in its noteworthy efforts to create opportunities for students underrepresented in tech and place them on a path to successful future careers. We’re delighted to see the contributions this program is making towards growing diversity in tech, and look forward to welcoming these future women leaders into the ecosystem.”

Dr. Santanu Paul, CEO and MD of TalentSprint added, “Launched in 2019, TalentSprint’s Women Engineers (WE) program, supported by Google, aims to build a self-sustaining and growing ecosystem of highly capable, technically competent and confident professionals who are trained on both hard skills and soft skills to excel in every walk of life. Our observation over the years has been that the era of privileges that students from pedigreed and elite institutes enjoyed is no longer valid. The WE program has democratised high-quality education and premium placements.”