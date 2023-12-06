Tanishq’s gold exchange programme set to delight 1 lakh brides

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 5: In the journey of life, weddings stand as timeless chapters, weaving together love, commitment, and the promise of a beautiful journey ahead. Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata known for its commitment to quality and unparalleled designs, has been an integral part of these cherished narratives. Presenting its revamped ‘Gold Exchange Policy’ catering to the upcoming wedding season, Tanishq reaffirms its commitment to trust, transparency, and unparalleled value for brides in today’s ever-evolving market.

Every passing hour, more than 100 individuals warmly embrace Tanishq’s Exchange community. With over 35 lakh weddings scheduled in the forthcoming months, Tanishq’s ‘Gold Exchange Program’ promises customers the optimal value for their gold assets. This policy offers a gateway to transform old gold into exquisite new designs by Tanishq, perfect for adorning on one’s significant day. Customers can avail 100%* value on old gold purchased from any jeweller in India of 22KT and above. Moreover, amidst prevailing gold rates, brides can effortlessly acquire stunning new designs by simply exchanging their old gold, requiring no additional payment. This seamless process not only offers exquisite new jewellery but also provides a savvy solution to navigate through the current market dynamics.

An offer that awaits you all-year-round, Tanishq’s Exchange Programme, crafted with your concerns in mind, unfolding like a treasure trove of possibilities

Tanishq’s commitment extends beyond merely providing jewellery; it intertwines with each bride’s unique journey. Rivaah by Tanishq; a wedding exclusive sub-brand caters to meticulously crafted collections, stands as the preferred choice for brides across India. The bridal trousseau range from Rivaah is skillfully crafted to be a reflection of the rich, timeless traditions that adorn the brides and make them feel cherished on their special day. To cater to the growing demand in the wedding segment, Tanishq caters to a wide range of signature designs across vibrant colour stones, dazzling gold, shining diamonds, exquisite polki, and precious kundan jewellery perfect for every wedding occasion from haldi, mehendi, sangeet, to the most precious Wedding day.

As a customer-centric endeavor, Rivaah by Tanishq also launched ‘Real Brides’ campaign in 2022. This initiative features real brides of India who chose Tanishq to be a part of their extraordinary day. Tailored to forge a deeper customer con nection, this bespoke initiative makes a chosen few customers from different walks of life as the face of Tanishq in various cities. The campaign shines a spotlight on Tanishq’s thoughtfully curated designs for brides hailing from different regions across India, honoring them as the esteemed Rivaah Brides. Participants were given the opportunity to walk the ramp, reliving a cherished memory from their special day, this time as a Rivaah Bride.

Exchange of gold not only fosters national recycling over imports but also champions planet-friendly practices by advocating recycling over mining—a sustainable, environmentally conscious choice that echoes Tanishq’s commitment to preserving our planet’s resources.

Speaking on the initiative, Alok Ranjan, regional business manager, east, Tanishq, said, “We are optimistic about the upcoming wedding season this quarter and are expecting a thriving period with robust demand in the wedding jewellery segment. We understand that jewellery is a quintessential part of traditional weddings in India and we see great potential in this category. Rivaah by Tanishq through its extensive assortment of wedding jewellery, caters to brides from across India. We take pride in jewellery from Rivaah by Tanishq being the customer’s preferred choice on the most important day of her life. Customers can now get the best value on their old gold along with exquisite craftsmanship, and a transparent exchange process to gear up for the wedding season.”