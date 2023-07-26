India’s Lunar Triumph

In a historic leap towards scientific prowess, India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission sets its sights on executing a controlled landing on the rugged southern pole surface of the Moon, with the aspiration to become the fourth nation to achieve this feat. Launched successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh on July 14, 2023, this mission is a crucial milestone for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its ambitions in global space exploration. Chandrayaan-3, comprised of the lander module Vikram, a propulsion module, and a robot rover, seeks to unravel the mysteries of the Moon’s unexplored territory. Equipped with advanced instruments such as the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS), the rover will analyze lunar soil and rocks, providing invaluable data on elemental composition and chemical makeup. The mission also features the Surface Thermo Physical Experiment (ChaSTE), aiming to glean vital information on the Moon’s thermal conductivity and temperature. The Instruments for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) will be utilized to detect moonquakes, while the Langmuir Probe will study the density and variation of plasma in the lunar environment. Precise distance measurements will be achieved through embedded sensors in the Laser Retroreflector, utilizing laser technology.

With this mission, India is forging its path as a prominent player in the global space community. Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2, launched in 2009 and 2019, respectively, provided crucial insights and learnings for the development of Chandrayaan-3. Despite the setback faced during Chandrayaan-2’s soft landing attempt, ISRO’s scientific team, led by Sundarsan, Vetuvelu, Ritu Srivatsava, and others, turned adversity into opportunity, meticulously designing a more reliable landing for Vikram on the challenging lunar surface. However, the mission’s triumphant trajectory faced an unfortunate blemish when a team of ISRO scientists brought the rocket prototype to the Tirupati temple for blessings from Lord Venkateswara. This act of pseudoscience garnered strong criticism from many Indians and marred the otherwise sterling reputation of the mission. The successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 positions India as the fourth nation, after the United States, former USSR (Russia), and China, to achieve a controlled landing on the Moon. As India advances further in its space exploration endeavors, the United States has extended an invitation to collaborate on NASA-led space explorations, signaling a recognition of India’s growing scientific capabilities.

- Advertisement -

However, even with these monumental achievements, India faces challenges from religious obscurantists and right-wing forces attempting to hinder the progress of science and space exploration. Recently, themes like Darwinism, Periodic table, Euclidean geometry, and vital aspects of Indian history have been removed from school textbooks by the Ministry of Education, promoting an anti-science narrative that stifles critical thinking and rationality among the nation’s youth. Achievements in space research and science should be directed towards addressing the daily needs of the people, fostering progress in areas such as telecommunications, weather forecasting, and agriculture, rather than purely profit-seeking ventures like space tourism and military advances. The successful execution of Chandrayaan-3 and its mission to the Moon’s surface stands as a testament to India’s scientific prowess and determination. As we celebrate this remarkable scientific endeavor, let us remember that space exploration holds immense possibilities for the advancement of humanity and the betterment of our world. Let us embrace the spirit of scientific enquiry, questioning, and critical thinking, paving the way for a brighter, knowledge-driven future for our nation and beyond.