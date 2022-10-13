Anurag Kashyap, ‘Squid Game’ star Anupam Tripathi go out for lunch in Seoul

New Delhi, Oct 12: Acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap, who is currently in South Korea, on Wednesday went out for lunch with “Squid Game” star Anupam Tripathi. The “Dobaaraa” filmmaker shared a picture of Tripathi on his Instagram Stories. “#Ali from #SquidGame @sangipaiya @netflix.in #seoulfood,” Kashyap captioned the photo. The filmmaker is in South Korea for the ongoing Busan International Film Festival. He serves as a directing mentor for the Malaysian Development Lab for Fiction Feature Films (mylab) initiative at the film gala, which closes Friday. On his Stories, Kashyap also shared a couple of photographs of their lunch spread at a Seoul-based restaurant.

Tripathi, who shot to international fame after his performance as the soft-spoken and gullible migrant worker Ali Abdul in Netflix Korea’s hit series “Squid Game”, also took to his Instagram page to share a picture with one of his “favorite directors” from India.

“Simply amazing moment for me 🙂 I just had an meeting with one of my favorite film directors from India in @anuragkashyap10 thank you sir for this short but awesome meeting with you (sic),” the New Delhi-born actor wrote. (PTI)