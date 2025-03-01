26 C
Anurag Kashyap to portray fearless cop in Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Dacoit’

NEW DELHI, Feb 28: Filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap will essay the role of a fearless cop in the upcoming action drama “Dacoit”, the makers announced on Friday.

The movie, which is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, will feature Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. Kashyap, who has recently been part of various projects down south such as “Maharaja”, “Rifle Club”, “Leo” and “Viduthalai Part 2”, is portraying Swamy, a fearless inspector who is a staunch Ayyappa devotee with no tolerance for corruption.

“The conundrums of duty versus dharma, and to go about doing his job with a dry sense of humor is fantastic. I am truly looking forward to playing this character in two languages, shooting in Hindi, as well as in Telugu.

“To get the same impact in both the languages is the challenging part, something I am thoroughly enjoying,” Kashyap said in a statement.

“Dacoit” will be directed by first-time filmmaker Shaneil Deo, who has co-written the screenplay with Sesh.According to the makers, the film is the story of an angry convict seeking vengeance on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him.

“He devises a dangerous plan to trap her, setting the stage for an intense action drama driven by elemental forces – love, betrayal, and revenge,” read the plotline.

“Dacoit” is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. (PTI)

