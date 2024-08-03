27 C
‘Bad Newz’ crosses` 100 crore with worldwide box office collection

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, Aug 2: Vicky Kaushal-Tripti Dimri-starrer “Bad Newz” has crossed the mark of ` 100 crore at the box office worldwide, makers announced on Friday.

Directed by Anand Tiwari and also starring Ammy Virk, the film released on July 19 and has been performing well at the theatres. The total collection of the film stands at ` 102.77 crore.

“A global entertainer hit! 102.77 crore in 2 weeks,” read the post on ‘X’ by Dharma Productions.  
Produced under Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Amazon Prime, the film follows a story of Dimri’s character Saloni Bagga, who gets pregnant with twins from two different men in a rare condition called heteropaternal superfecundation.

Kaushal and Virk’s characters compete against each other to prove who will be the best father to the children. The film also features Neha Dhupia in the pivotal role.

Film’s song “Tauba Tauba”, which was sung by a Canada-based rapper Karan Aujla, became an instant hit with Kaushal’s hook step winning the internet. (PTI)

