Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda confirms wedding with Manipuri actress Lin Laishram, shares wedding invite

HT Digital,

Mumbai, Nov 25: Randeep Hooda, known for his commendable work in Bollywood, has recently announced his plans to marry long-term girlfriend Lin Laishram in Manipur.

The actor shared the news on social media on November 25, posting a picture revealing details about the upcoming event.

The caption read, ‘We have exciting news’. The wedding is scheduled for November 29. Hooda first made his relationship with Laishram Instagram official in 2020 by sharing a Diwali picture of them together.

His parents were also present in the photo. In terms of his professional life, Hooda is preparing to act in the drama Tera Kya Hoga Lovely alongside Ileana D’Cruz.

He is also set to appear in the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which is based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.