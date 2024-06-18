‘Chandu Champion’ earns ` 24.11 crore in opening weekend

New Delhi, June 17: Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Chandu Champion” has collected ` 24.11 crore in its first weekend, the makers said on Monday.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama opened at the box office with ` 5.40 crore on Friday and earned ` 7.70 crore on Saturday. It added ` 11.01 crore on Sunday to its collection. “Chandu Champion” is inspired by the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. The Hindi film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films.

“‘Chandu Champion’ opened with ` 5.40 crore on Friday, Day 1. The film then witnessed close to 45 per cent growth on Saturday, Day 2, collecting ` 7.70 crore.

“Garnering tremendous positive word of mouth, it registered 100 per cent growth on Sunday, Day 3, with a collection of ` 11.01 crore. This makes ‘Chandu Champion’ the film with the best growth post-pandemic, with a total collection of ` 24.11 crore in 3 days,” the makers said in a press note.

Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora and Rajpal Yadav also round out the cast of the film. (PTI)