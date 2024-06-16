Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ mints ` 5.4 crore on day one

New Delhi, June 15: Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Chandu Champion” has earned in ` 5.4 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day, the makers said Saturday.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan, known for movies such as “Ek Tha Tiger”, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, “83” and “Kabul Express”, has directed the film, which made its debut in theatres on Friday and received positive reviews from the critics.

“Chandu Champion” is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films.

In a press note, the makers said the film has won the hearts of the audience.

“The tremendous love from the audience has got the film an opening of ` 5.4 crore at the box office in India on day one.

“… It’s indeed a good start for the film, and looking at the kind of buzz and excitement the film has generated with the strong word of mouth the film will jump in its collection over the weekend,” they said.

Inspired by the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, “Chandu Champion” stars Aaryan in the title role as a man across ages and phases, including being an Indian Army soldier, a wrestler, a boxer, a 1965 war veteran and a swimmer.

The film also features Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. (PTI)

