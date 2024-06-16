29 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 16, 2024
type here...

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ mints ` 5.4 crore on day one

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, June 15: Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Chandu Champion” has earned in ` 5.4 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day, the makers said Saturday.
Filmmaker Kabir Khan, known for movies such as “Ek Tha Tiger”, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, “83” and “Kabul Express”, has directed the film, which made its debut in theatres on Friday and received positive reviews from the critics.
“Chandu Champion” is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films.
In a press note, the makers said the film has won the hearts of the audience.
“The tremendous love from the audience has got the film an opening of ` 5.4 crore at the box office in India on day one.
“… It’s indeed a good start for the film, and looking at the kind of buzz and excitement the film has generated with the strong word of mouth the film will jump in its collection over the weekend,” they said.
Inspired by the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, “Chandu Champion” stars Aaryan in the title role as a man across ages and phases, including being an Indian Army soldier, a wrestler, a boxer, a 1965 war veteran and a swimmer.
The film also features Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. (PTI)

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles
10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles
Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava
Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India
7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer
7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

16 June, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance 10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava 10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India 7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer