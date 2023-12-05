CID actor Dinesh Phadnis passes away at 57

MUMBAI, Dec 5: In a somber turn of events, veteran actor Dinesh Phadnis, renowned for his portrayal of Fredericks in the iconic television series CID, breathed his last at the age of 57 on Tuesday.

The news was confirmed by his co-star Dayanand Shetty, who played the role of Daya in the popular series.

- Advertisement -

Phadnis succumbed to multiple organ failure at 12:08 am while undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Tunga Hospital. Dayanand Shetty revealed that the actor had been facing various complications, leading to his removal from the ventilator the previous night.

The actor’s funeral is scheduled to take place in Mumbai at 10:30 a.m.

Earlier reports had indicated that Phadnis was admitted to the hospital after experiencing a heart attack on Sunday. However, Dayanand Shetty clarified that the cause of his demise was attributed to liver disease, not a cardiac arrest.

The CID actor had gained widespread acclaim for his role as Fredericks in CID, a television series that captivated audiences for two decades, debuting in 1998 and running on Sony TV until 2018. Beyond his television success, Phadnis made notable appearances in supporting roles in films such as Sarfarosh and Super 30. Additionally, he endeared himself to audiences with his character in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

- Advertisement -

As the news of Dinesh Phadnis’ passing reverberates through the entertainment industry, tributes pour in, remembering the actor for his contributions to Indian television and cinema.