Comedian Neel Nanda passes away at 32

NEW DELHI, Dec 25: In a tragic turn of events, Neel Nanda, a 32-year-old stand-up comedian based in Los Angeles, has passed away.

As per media reports, Nanda gained recognition for his performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party. The news was confirmed by his longtime manager, Greg Weiss, who expressed deep sorrow over the loss.

The reason for Neel Nanda’s death remains undisclosed, leaving many in the comedy community shocked and saddened.

Nanda’s love for comedy began in his early years, having been born in Atlanta, Georgia, to Indian immigrants. Colleagues and various comedy clubs took to social media to express their condolences and commemorate Nanda and his contributions to the world of comedy.

Greg Weiss, Nanda’s manager, shared his sentiments, stating, “Nanda was a great comic, friend, and fantastic human being.” The news of the comedian’s death came as a surprise, especially since he had recently celebrated his birthday.

Just nine days before his passing, Nanda, known as the ‘positive force’ of comedy, had headlined a comedy club in Toronto, leaving the audience in stitches with his remarkable performance.

Notably, his untimely death has left a void in the comedy community, with many remembering him for his talent and uplifting spirit.