Dibakar Banerjee returns with ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’ sequel, film to release in Feb 2024

Mumbai, July 8 (PTI): Director Dibakar Banerjee and producer Ektaa R Kapoor on Friday announced the sequel to their 2010 critical and commercial hit “Love Sex Aur Dhokha”.

The second part, titled “Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2”, will be released in theatres on February 16 next year.

The team also released a poster that shows how we have become a digitally obsessed society.

Banerjee and Kapoor are yet to unveil the cast of the new film.

The first film featured an ensemble of Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Arya Banerjee, Amit Sial and Aaditi Pohankar among others. “Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2” is presented by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies. Ektaa Kapoor produces the film with mother Shobha Kapoor.

