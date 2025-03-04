21.2 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
type here...

For the longest time, I was called underrated: Yami Gautam Dhar

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, March 3: Actor Yami Gautam Dhar says as someone who was termed underrated for the longest time, she understands the importance of patience and consistency in her career.

The actor, who made her debut with “Vicky Donor” but featured as love interest roles in many of her later projects like “Badlapur” and “Kaabil”, has built an interesting filmography over the years with power-packed performance in films such as “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, “Article 370”, “Chor Nilak Ke Bhaga” and most recently “Dhoom Dhaam” on Netflix.

- Advertisement -

Yami said it gives her strength to know that fans expect good work from her.

Related Posts:

“I’m not someone who, for the longest time in my life, termed as someone who’s underrated and that’s compliment also in a way. It’s telling you that you’re still due for an opportunity that you’re worthy of. But it just doesn’t happen overnight. You have to be patient, you have to be resilient. You have to have an eye for the right roles and scripts… I knew that I have to be consistent,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Reflecting on the nature of success in an unpredictable industry like Bollywood, Yami said she tries to stand out with each of her projects because one cannot take anything for granted.

“Success gives you power but anything can happen here. That’s the nature of our industry. It is a gamble. Today something’s working, tomorrow it may not. So you can never get arrogant about it or get warm. The power lies in the hands of the audience and the script. So I’m literally just serving the script and doing something for myself and my audience. That’s how I look at it,” the actor said.

- Advertisement -

Gautam, who is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar and raises a son with him, said not much has changed in the way she selects her script as she always had faith in her instincts.

“The success of these films tell me that this is something I need to stick to. I need to always listen to my instinct versus anything else around and not get distracted. I’m going to keep working with these things,” she said, adding that she is excited for her future projects. (PTI)

10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

04 March, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March 10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback 8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise 12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet 10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting