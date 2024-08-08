Heartbroken with you: Alia, Farhan and others react on Vinesh Phogat’s Olympics disqualification

New Delhi, Aug 7: Film fraternity has come out in support of Vinesh Phogat after her shocking disqualification ahead of her 50kg final at Paris Olympics with actors like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Farhan Akhtar praising the wrestler as a “living legend” and “champion for ages”.

Phogat, who created history on Tuesday by becoming the first woman wrestler from India to reach the finals in Olympics, was disqualified on Wednesday morning after being found overweight by 100 gm ahead of the bout, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

On her Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote: “Vinesh Phogat, Living Legend. Paris Olympics 2024”.

Bhatt said Phogat was an inspiration to the entire nation.

“Nothing can take away your resilience, nothing can take away your courage & nothing can take away the hardships you’ve been through to create history!

“Today you must be heartbroken to say the least and we are heartbroken with you. But woman you are gold – you are iron and you are steel!!!!!!! AND NOTHING CAN TAKE THAT AWAY FROM YOU! A champion for the ages! There is no one like you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Akhtar said he was “heartbroken” that the wrestler’s quest for a gold medal ended like that but also very proud of what all she had achieved.

“Dear @vineshphogat .. One can only try and imagine how devastated you must be but still not fully understand. Heartbroken for you that the quest ended like this.

“But please know that we are all very proud of you and all you have done for the sport. You will always be a champion and an inspiration to millions. Keep your chin up,” wrote Akhtar, who portrayed Milkha Singh, the legendary athlete who missed out on an Olympics bronze medal by a whisker in the 1960 Games.

“This is heartbreaking,” Fatima Sana Sheikh, who played illustrious wrestler and Vinesh’s cousin Geeta Phogat in 2016’s “Dangal”, wrote on her Instagram story.

“Heartbreaking, but honestly this woman has already made her mark beyond gold by now (sic),” said Taapsee Pannu.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote: “You are and will always be a winner @vineshphogat

Itni jaan aur himmat bahut kam mein hoti hai”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote on Instagram: “Champion @vineshphogat You are gold! What you have achieved is beyond medals. So proud. So inspired”.

Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini said it was “very surprising” that Vinesh was disqualified as she was overweight by 100 gm.

“It is important to keep your weight in check. It is a good learning for all of us that even 100 gm also matters a lot. We feel sad for her, I wish she loses that 100 gm quickly, but milega nahi abhi (medal)” she told PTI.

Actor Swara Bhasker posted, “NO!!!!!!!” “Who believes this 100grams over weight story???”

Vinesh was set to take on USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt after three exhausting bouts on Tuesday. (PTI)

