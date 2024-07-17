Hina Khan resumes working after cancer diagnosis: First work assignment after diagnosis

MUMBAI, July 16: Popular television actor Hina Khan has returned to work after being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer for which she is currently undergoing treatment.

Khan, 36, who became a popular name in the television industry after playing the lead role in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, had shared the news about her diagnosis last month via an Instagram post. The actor has kept her followers updated on her treatment and chemotherapy.

In a new video on Monday, the actor is seen getting ready for her first work assignment post the diagnosis for which she wore a wig.

“My first work assignment after my diagnosis.. Walking the talk is challenging, especially when facing life’s biggest challenges. So, give yourself a break on bad days; it’s okay… you deserve it. However, don’t forget to live your life on the good days, no matter how few they are. These days still hold importance. Accept the change, embrace the difference, and NORMALISE it,” she wrote in the caption.

The actor said it was important to normalise working if one had the strength and energy.

“And to all you beautiful people who are battling this disease. Remember, it’s your story; it’s your life. You decide what to make of it. Don’t give up and find what you love doing. Your work, your passion—if you don’t know what it is, invent it. But remember to give yourself the healing you deserve. Coz doing what you love is also Healing.” Khan has also starred in films including “Hacked” and “Shinda Shinda No Papa”. (PTI)

- Advertisement -