Saturday, July 6, 2024
I choose to win: Hina Khan cuts her hair off after chemotherapy

MUMBAI, July 5: Popular television star Hina Khan, who recently shared her breast cancer diagnosis with fans, cut her hair short after the first chemotherapy session and said she is giving herself every chance to “win this battle”.

The 36-year-old, best known for her role in TV show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, shared the video on her Instagram where her mother is seen weeping as the actor chops off her hair.

“To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you’ve got to take some tough decisions. And I choose to win,” the actor posted. (PTI)

