Hrithik Roshan on playing Indian Air Force officer in ‘Fighter’: The uniform has some magic

Mumbai, Jan 25: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan says he felt a certain “responsibility and strength” when he donned the uniform to play the role of an Indian Air Force officer in his upcoming film “Fighter”, directed by frequent collaborator Siddharth Anand. Also starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, the movie is billed as a tribute to the sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. It is set to release in theatres across the country on Thursday. In “Fighter”, Hrithik plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, whose aviator call sign is “Patty”. Director Siddharth Anand, releasing “Fighter” on the first anniversary of his last project “Pathaan,” emphasized the film’s high-action sequences and patriotic fervor. While some have drawn comparisons to the “Top Gun” franchise due to aerial shots, Roshan disagreed, asserting that the two films differ significantly in character dynamics.

Commending Anand’s pursuit of perfection, Roshan spoke of their fruitful partnership, having previously collaborated on films like “Bang Bang!” and “War.” Anand, known for his dedication to getting every detail right, has seen growth throughout their collaborations. Deepika Padukone, fresh from the success of “Pathaan” and “Jawan,” anticipates a hat-trick with “Fighter,” where she plays Squadron Leader Minal “Minni” Rathore. The actor stressed that the budget is not a deciding factor for her in choosing projects, citing examples of her mid-budget films like “Finding Fanny” and “Gehraiyaan.”

Anil Kapoor, essaying the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai “Rocky” Singh in “Fighter,” praised co-star Hrithik Roshan as a sincere and honest actor, ranking him with the best in the world. Kapoor emphasized the need to emulate Roshan for a prolonged career in the film industry.

Director Siddharth Anand, reflecting on the unexpected success of “Pathaan,” acknowledged that such massive success can’t be planned and attributed it to luck, love, and team effort. He hopes for a similar impact with “Fighter,” focusing on audience love rather than just box office numbers.

As “Fighter” gears up for release, the team remains hopeful for a special connection with the audience, aiming for love and appreciation over mere commercial success. (PTI)