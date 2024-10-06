Assam Tourism Minister inaugurates Road Sweeping Machine in Nalbari

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 6: In a significant move towards enhancing urban cleanliness, Assam Employment, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah inaugurated a Road Sweeping Machine in Nalbari, the Minister announced on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

The inauguration took place at Ganesh Mandir Chowk, a key location in the town. The machine, acquired by the Nalbari Municipal Board, will be used to clean roads in the Nalbari urban area.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Mallabaruah shared the initiative, calling it a “major step towards cleanliness.”

He wrote, “Today, inaugurated the Road Sweeping Machine acquired by the Nalbari Municipal Board for road cleaning of the Nalbari urban area. The initiative taken by the Nalbari Municipal Board to maintain clean roads is appreciable.”

Another major step towards cleanliness…



Today, inaugurated the Road Sweeping Machine acquired by the Nalbari Municipal Board for road cleaning of the Nalbari urban area.



The initiative taken by the Nalbari Municipal Board to maintain clean roads is appreciable. I feel that… pic.twitter.com/OvgbiSM6nc — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) October 6, 2024

Mallabaruah further expressed confidence that with the proper use of this new machine, the roads of Nalbari would soon be much cleaner, contributing to a healthier environment for all its residents.

- Advertisement -

“I feel that with proper use of this Road Sweeping Machine, the roads of Nalbari would soon be in a much cleaner state enhancing healthier environment for all residents”, Mallahbaruah added.