Important To Portray Indian Women Beautifully To Global Audience: Rani Mukerji

Mumbai, March 17 (PTI): “In my lifetime, I can only be Rani but through my characters I can live as so many different Indian women,” says Rani Mukerji, whose latest release “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway” sees the actor as an immigrant mother engaged in a long-drawn legal battle with a country.

Mukerji, whose credits include films such as “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, “Hum Tum”, “Black” and the “Mardaani” series, said the effort has always been to highlight various facets of Indian women.

“For me, it is very important to portray Indian women beautifully to the global audience that whether the audience in the global arena watches an Indian film with me in it, they see an Indian woman’s character, and the person should say, ‘Wow! This is an Indian woman’,” she told PTI in an interview here.

As an artiste, Mukerji said it is important for her to “look up to and root” for her characters.

“Like, I can be Tina from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, Naina Mathur from ‘Hichki’, Shivani Shivaji Roy from ‘Mardaani’, Mrs Chatterjee from ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’, Rhea from ‘Hum Tum’, Shashi from ‘Yuva’, Michelle from ‘Black’, Vimmi from ‘Bunty Aur Babli’. So, there are so many characters that I get to play,” she added. An Indian woman is an amalgamation of many things but the Mumbai-born star said she would like to define her as someone who is loving, caring and brave.

“It is important for me to bring about Indian women on screen beautifully because I am an Indian woman. I feel Indian women are the best in the world because they are passionate, kind. They are truly beautiful inside out. They are very giving, forgiving as well, and they are brave. And if given a choice, they are willing to sacrifice,” she said.

In her latest release “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway”, Mukerji brings to light the story of Debika, an immigrant mother that fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is based on the 2011 true story of NRI couple Sagarika and Anurup Bhattacharya.

Sagarika’s children were taken under protective care in May 2011 by Barnevarne, the Child Welfare Services in Norway, on the ground of “emotional disconnect” with the parents, and placed them in foster parental care according to a local Norwegian court’s directive. She was reunited with her children after a two-year legal battle.

Describing Sagarika as a superhero, the 44-year-old actor said she was inspired by her determination and never-give-up attitude. “It is a mother’s journey, the determination, that not give up attitude that she had because of the love for her kids. It is one of the bravest superhero stories that I have heard that you fight against the nation, you fight your husband, but you don’t give up because you believe that you have done nothing wrong and you need your kids back,” she said.

Mukerji said she was unaware about the real-life incident before she read the script of the film, produced by Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.

“It was shocking because I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. Once they told me the synopsis, I was like, ‘Are you serious? This can’t be true’. I Googled and realised that this was a case back from 2011,” she said.

After reading about Sagarika’s case that made headlines in India, the actor said this story needed to be told.