James Cameron on using AI: That’s about doubling the speed of completion

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Los Angeles, April 10: Filmmaker James Cameron says his vision for using AI doesn’t lie in “laying off half the staff” but rather “doubling their speed to completion” to have space to create more content.

Cameron, who is a board member of Stability AI’s Board of Directors, is set to bring the third installment to the “Avatar” franchise this year.

“It’s not just hypothetical. If we want to continue to see the kinds of movies that I’ve always loved and that I like to make and that I will go to see ĹDune,’ ĹDune: Part Two’, or one of my films or big effects-heavy, CG-heavy films, we’ve got to figure out how to cut the cost of that in half,” the 70-year-old director said at Boz to the Future podcast.

“Now that’s not about laying off half the staff and at the effects company. That’s about doubling their speed to completion on a given shot, so your cadence is faster and your throughout cycle is faster, and artists get to move on and do other cool things and then other cool things, right? That’s my sort of vision for that.”

Explaining the reason for joining Stability AI’s Board of Directors, he said he wanted to understand the space and the minds of developers. (PTI)

