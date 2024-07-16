32 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
type here...

Kim Kardashian shares pictures from Ambani’s wedding festivities, writes ‘India has my heart’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, July 15: American actor-socialite Kim Kardashian shared more pictures from her visit to India to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

Kim, 40, arrived in India alongside her sister Khloe Kardashian on Friday morning. Both the sisters were quick to share updates on their respective Instagram handles and also took a rickshaw ride around the city before the main event.

- Advertisement -

Kim has now posted more pictures from the grand gala on her Instagram.

The posts had pictures of her dressed in red outfit that’s accessorised with a matching veil, emerald headband and bracelet.

The post also featured her posing alongside Isha Ambani and the newlyweds Anant and Radhika. She captioned the post, “Indian has my” and added a heart emoji along.

The wedding took place on July 12 and was attended by several notable personalities from across the fields including celebrities, sports players, politicians and others.

- Advertisement -

It also witnessed performances by several international artists. Anant is the son of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and Radhika is the daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.
The Kardashian sisters trip to India will feature on their popular reality TV show The Kardashians.

Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Five Thieves Apprehended for Brass Article Theft in North Salmara

The Hills Times -
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs 2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts