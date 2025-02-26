Karla Sofia Gascon to attend Oscars amidst tweets controversy

LOS ANGELES, Feb 25: “Emilia Perez” actor Karla Sofia Gascon will reportedly attend the Oscars ceremony on March 2 and streaming platform Netflix has agreed to cover her expenses.

Gascon featured in Jacques Audiard’s directorial alongside Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez and was praised for her role in the film. However, the actor faced massive backlash after her old tweets surfaced online which were considered Islamophobic and racist. There were reports that the actor, who has been nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role category, won’t attend the event as Netflix has decided not to sponsor her travel and stay.

But as per the latest reports, the actor is set to attend Oscars but there is no clarity whether she will walk the red carpet or give interviews, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Old posts from Gascon’s account on X resurfaced on January 30, some going as far back as 2016, that took aim at Muslims’ dress, language and culture in her native Spain. She also suggested that Islam be banned.

“Emilia Perez” has been nominated in 13 categories at the Oscars. The film revolves around Gascon, who plays both, a menacing cartel kingpin and the woman who emerges after the kingpin fakes his own death, Emilia Perez. Years later, Emilia contacts the lawyer who facilitated her transition (Saldana) to help her reunite with her wife (Gomez) and their children. (PTI)